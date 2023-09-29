Poor Women and Kids Could Bear the Brunt of a Government Shutdown

Other Republicans argued that the administration was choosing to deliberately punish the most vulnerable. “When they shut the government down, they do a lot of picking and choosing of what they close, and they do that to hurt people, and that’s despicable,” said Representative Tim Burchett. He also insisted that the country’s fiscal situation and growing national deficit would eventually lead to economic collapse, which would be even worse for low income Americans.

Representative Darrell Issa dismissed Vilsack’s prediction, calling it a “fear tactic.” He noted that WIC payments were disbursed during the previous government shutdown at the end of 2018 and into January 2019. The program would have run out of funding, however, had the shutdown continued past February of that year. During the 16-day government shutdown in 2013, states had sufficient funding to continue to administer WIC, even as federal funding expired.

But the situation in 2023 is different. A spokesperson for the USDA told me that enrollment in WIC was down and declining in comparison to its allocated funding levels during the 2018-2019 shutdown. But the burden on the USDA to distribute WIC has increased in recent years, given the spike in enrollment and the higher cost of food.