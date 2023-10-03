Hakeem Jeffries Is the Big Winner in the McCarthy Trials

At a Tuesday meeting with Jeffries and the New Democrat Coalition, an ideological group within the Democratic caucus with around 100 members, “literally everyone walked in there with a different opinion of why [they opposed McCarthy], but we walked out of there with resolve,” said Representative Annie Kuster, the group’s chair. “That’s something that Hakeem brings to us, whenever he speaks to our group. He reminds us of our unity of purpose,” Kuster said.

Naturally, Jeffries also benefits from being minority leader rather than speaker; it’s far easier to remain unified when the primary goal is opposing the majority, rather than coalescing around a set of legislative priorities. Jeffries may not instill the same fear in his caucus that Pelosi could occasionally inspire, said a House Democratic aide, but Democrats are nonetheless united behind him—in no small part because of their desire to retake the majority.

“They want him to succeed, and they are together in trying to make sure that he does,” said the aide. “The nature of the minority is such that you don’t have as many legislative, policy, political [distractions] that are pulling you away from the desire to help him win. Because what we all want is to be in charge again next year.”