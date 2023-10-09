The Stop Trump Summit: The Brave Never-Trump Republicans

This Wednesday, October 11, I will be chatting with these three courageous apostate Republicans at The New Republic’s Stop Trump Summit. What I will be looking for are their insights on how to convince 2024 swing voters of the threat to democracy posed by a Trump presidential race. With their longtime Republican pedigrees, they will have a perspective and an angle on the likely Joe Biden–Donald Trump race that’s different from Democratic orthodoxy. And it is also important to understand the personal sacrifices each of these three Never-Trumpers faced because of their unwillingness to silently tolerate the hostile takeover of the party of John McCain and Romney by an authoritarian vulgarian.

I am inviting you to attend in person (if you are in New York) or via livestream (if you’re not) the entire Stop Trump Summit. This will be a major event, featuring those who know Trump well and some of his sharpest critics, all speaking to the most important issue of our times: how to prevent a Trump restoration in the 2024 election. A year from now, early voting will be in full swing, and there isn’t time to lose.

Major speakers at the Stop Trump Summit include: his niece, psychologist Mary L. Trump; Oscar-winning actor Robert De Niro; former Trump official and “Anonymous” whistleblower Miles Taylor; constitutional scholar and Trump impeachment manager Jamie Raskin; broadcast journalist Don Lemon; the Reverend Al Sharpton; abortion rights expert Jessica Valenti; lawyer and Supreme Court expert Dahlia Lithwick; journalist Joan Walsh; journalist Molly Jong-Fast; ghostwriter of Trump: The Art of the Deal Tony Schwartz; award-winning journalist and leading Trump expert David Cay Johnston; plus many more.