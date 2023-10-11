Gilbert had no real history of political activism for most of his career. He was just one of the countless small-city sports heroes whose post-athletic businesses dot the American landscape. But the COVID-19 pandemic changed things. A few months after it struck the United States, Gilbert began representing local doctors who wanted to prescribe hydroxychloroquine to COVID-19 patients and spoke out against local mask mandates and public-health restrictions. He has referred to the pandemic as a “plandemic,” suggesting that it came about as the result of some nefarious conspiracy.

He also delved further into far-right politics. On January 6, 2021, Gilbert was in Washington, D.C., taking part in the protests that eventually stormed the Capitol. (The former boxer was outside the building and did not appear to take part in attacking it.) He has also appeared at events hosted by organizations involved in the “constitutional sheriff” movement, which believes that local sheriffs have a duty to enforce the Constitution that supersedes that of other elected officials. After protesters heckled then-Governor Steve Sisolak and his wife at a Las Vegas restaurant last year and said that he should be strung up from lampposts for their handling of the pandemic, Gilbert wrote on Facebook that Sisolak “absolutely deserved it.”

In 2021, Gilbert entered the GOP primary for the Nevada governor’s race, where he lost to now-Governor Joe Lombardo by roughly 26,000 votes. He mounted a series of legal challenges that failed and requested a recount that confirmed his loss. Undeterred, Gilbert refused to acknowledge his defeat in a video posted by his campaign last August. “How can you concede you lost something that was—in fact—illegally taken from you?” he claimed. Under Nevada law, a candidate who pursues a recount must foot the bill for it. Gilbert ultimately faced more than $250,000 in legal fees and recount fees for challenging the results.