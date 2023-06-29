A Billionaire Baseball Owner Failed to Extort Oakland, So He’s Scamming Nevada Instead

As stadium deals go, Nevada “only” paying 25 percent is a relatively good deal, considering taxpayers are putting an eye-watering $850 million toward a new home for the Buffalo Bills. That beats a record previously set by … Nevada, which in 2022 committed $750 million in public funds to build a new stadium for the Raiders, which Vegas also pilfered from Oakland. But $1.13 billion for two stadiums is a lot to ask of a state with America’s second-to-worst education system and tenth- highest homelessness rate. The Associated Press said the move has “revived the national debate over public funding for private sports clubs,” but there’s no debate about it: Study after study shows that the public never gets its money’s worth. But even on the merits—that is, even if the Athletics’ relocation didn’t cost a taxpayer cent—it’s a suspiciously bad idea.

The A’s proposed new stadium will be the league’s smallest. Vegas will be the league’s smallest market. Tourists, which the A’s insist will flood their new digs, may find themselves distracted by one or two other attractions the city is known for. Even players don’t sound excited; Phillies star and Vegas native Bryce Harper expressed disappointment at the move and noted that local fans already have their own rooting interests.

Fisher had, of course, first tried to extort the city of Oakland, demanding that it shell out public funds to keep the A’s in town. The owner was right that Oakland needs a new stadium: The Coliseum, built in 1966, is crumbling and its location is subpar. But Fisher and the A’s refused to negotiate with the city in good faith. A promising proposal to redevelop Howard Terminal, part of the Port of Oakland, stalled out in May this year after the city insisted the A’s contribute to affordable housing in the neighborhood. The A’s barely bothered to acknowledge the request. The saga is a long one, but it ends with Oakland’s mayor saying the A’s used the city as a bargaining chip “to try to extract a better deal out of Las Vegas.”