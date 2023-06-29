A Billionaire Baseball Owner Failed to Extort Oakland, So He’s Scamming Nevada Instead

Meanwhile, in 2022, Fisher nearly doubled season ticket prices and gutted his team until a small but respectable $90 million payroll became the league’s lowest at $60 million, an embarrassing $100 million under league average. The franchise has always made do with less: Billy Beane, its former general manager and current executive vice president, famously innovated “moneyball” two decades ago. But a team that has made the playoffs six times since 2012, most recently advancing to the American League Division Series in 2020, now has the worst record in baseball. (They were on track to have a historically bad season; they have since elevated their play to mere gross ineptitude.)

Fisher points to a lack of attendance as justification for a move. The A’s are averaging just shy of 10,000 fans a game, easily worst in the league. But as recently as 2019, a year in which they set an attendance record for a wild card game, the team was averaging 20,600 fans and had hovered around that number for the entire 2010s. If that’s a benchmark for relocation, half a dozen teams need to pack their suitcases.

Fans aren’t avoiding the A’s; they’re avoiding Fisher’s handiwork. When nearly 28,000 A’s fans staged a protest on June 14 to encourage Fisher to sell the team, Manfred took time out of his busy day to snidely dismiss their concerns and their loyalty. “It’s great to see what is this year almost an average Major League Baseball crowd in the facility for one night,” he said, as though there is anything average about the scenario Fisher has engineered. This relocation is, apparently, all the fault of fans, as though they should feel obligated to turn out for a product that has been bled dry.