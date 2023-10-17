Jim Jordan Is the Nihilist That House Republicans Deserve

A Jordan speakership would be the logical end point of the House GOP’s decline. Most Republican lawmakers have given up on trying to actually do the basic job of passing legislation, either because the House rules make it so difficult for rank-and-file members or because they have little interest in it to begin with. Elevating Jordan would be a triumph for show over substance, for extremism over common sense, and for election denial over democracy.

Jordan stands out among his predecessors and colleagues because he is not a real lawmaker. By this I don’t mean Jordan isn’t a member of the House of Representatives. What I mean is that he is quite literally not a “lawmaker.” The Center for Effective Lawmaking, a project by Vanderbilt University and the University of Virginia, rates House members based on their legislative performance. In the 117th Congress, Jordan was tied for fourth place among the least effective lawmakers.

Jordan sponsored only a single bill in the last Congress—on social media censorship, a perennial issue among some conservatives—and it did not advance out of committee. He has never successfully drafted a bill that became law. Jordan’s legislative record is surprisingly threadbare even by the standards of modern Congresses. He does not appear to even propose names for new post offices in his state, introduce resolutions for holidays or commemorations, or any of the other mundane work that lawmakers often carry out. Meredith Lee Hill, who covers all agriculture-related goings-on on Capitol Hill for Politico, reported that Jordan’s supporters pitched his speakership to agriculture-minded Republicans as the “best way to get the huge [Farm] bill to the floor” in what remains of this Congress’s term. As Hill noted, Jordan has never himself voted for a farm bill at any time in his career.