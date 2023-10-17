Jim Jordan Is the Nihilist That House Republicans Deserve

Jordan earned Boehner’s ire during the debt-ceiling negotiations in 2011 with then-President Barack Obama, where Jordan reportedly teamed up with outside conservative groups to try to pressure other Republicans into voting down Boehner’s deal, destroying Boehner’s credibility as the Republican leader and as a negotiating partner with Democrats. His willingness to shiv other Republicans has been on full display during the current speaker battle as well, where he told Majority Leader Steve Scalise that he would not win on the floor despite winning a majority of votes in the caucus last week.

That move defied the “Hastert rule”—an article of faith in the House GOP caucus whereby they only act on things that a majority of their caucus supports—but Jordan has apparently paid no price for it. More moderate members like Rogers and Wagner threw their support behind Jordan on Monday by stating that he has the support of a majority of members in the caucus, a rule that Jordan himself defied to be in that position. When it comes to standing up to their party’s far-right flank, House GOP moderates make the Denver Broncos’ defense look like the Berlin Wall.

Jordan’s victory would be especially troubling since he does not appear to believe in democracy, whether within the House GOP caucus or for the American people in general. Jordan was a central figure in efforts to overturn the election results by way of the electoral vote count on January 6. He beat the drum for Trump’s lies about a stolen election after Biden was declared the winner in November 2020 and sought to weaponize the House to spread those claims ahead of the electoral vote count on January 6, 2021. After a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol, Jordan voted to carry through their ultimate goal and overturn an election for Trump’s benefit.