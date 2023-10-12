Will They or Won’t They (Ever Elect a Republican Speaker of the House)?

Well, although it was like a workplace, the House of Representatives on Thursday lacked one of the necessary preconditions for a functioning office: namely, a boss. McCarthy was unceremoniously booted from office last Tuesday, the first speaker to ever lose a rare vote of no confidence known as a “motion to vacate”—instigated by recalcitrant members of his own conference and abetted by every single Democrat in the House. Acting Speaker Pro Tempore Patrick McHenry is now the unhappy gavel-wielder. His powers in the role are limited; his primary function is to preside over the next vote for speaker. Exactly when that vote will occur, and who Republicans will elect, remains more of a mystery.



The sense of uncertainty threatened to tip over into outright chaos on Thursday night, as Majority Leader Steve Scalise—who was nominated by Republicans to be McCarthy’s successor after a fraught, hours-long meeting the day before—announced that he would no longer seek the speakership. The math was simply not in Scalise’s favor: Of the 99 Republicans who had supported Representative Jim Jordan for the speakership, several were unwilling to trade their loyalty to Scalise.

“It wasn’t going to happen. It wasn’t going to happen today, wasn’t gonna happen tomorrow,” Scalise told reporters. “Our conference still has to come together and we’re not there. There are still some people that have their own agendas.”