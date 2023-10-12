Will They or Won’t They (Ever Elect a Republican Speaker of the House)?

“Frustration is really high,” Representative Dusty Johnson told me as he walked into the Republican conference meeting. “People don’t send us here to play silly leadership games. They sent us here so that we can pass laws and govern the country, and we have been unable to do that for a couple of weeks. We have to get our act together.”



The hallway outside of HC-5, the meeting room of the House majority, is like the Thunderdome for congressional reporters. But instead of a spacious arena, it’s a narrow passageway in the basement of the Capitol building, as if a real office complex vomited up a dank facsimile of itself with sickly beige walls, exposed pipes in the ceiling, and grayish concrete floors. As the meeting began, some Republican lawmakers bravely attempted to walk down the narrow strip of hallway unmolested. Others embraced the glaring lights of studio cameras and endured the shouted questions from the roiling mass of reporters, a many-armed creature of gnashing teeth and cell phones held aloft.



The Republican sentiment on Thursday varied from improbable joviality (Representative Tom Cole telling me he felt “outstanding”), to mild optimism (Representative Andy Ogles saying “this is great for the American people to see how government works”), to barely concealed annoyance (Representative James Comer telling me that “it’s unfortunate we’re in this situation”). Representative Glenn Thompson, one of the more measured members of the conference, lamented to me that “there’s a handful of folks that don’t play well with others.”

