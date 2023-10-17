The People Who Profit When It Rains Bombs

To its credit, the White House has so far resisted this kind of escalation. It has, however, said it will refreeze $6 billion in Iranian oil revenue it had agreed to release as part of a prisoner swap last month, following pressure from right-wingers who falsely argued that Iran funneled that money to Hamas to carry out its October 7 incursion. The funds had never been accessed and could only have been directed toward humanitarian aid, not government coffers.

With flows of Iranian oil potentially up in the air, it was fortunate timing, then, for the United States to have reached a deal with Venezuela on Monday to ease crushing sanctions on the country’s oil sector in exchange for President Nicolás Maduro allowing a “competitive, internationally monitored presidential election next year,” per The Washington Post.

For the U.S, the stakes of petro diplomacy in general are low. If the White House excludes big producers from certain markets, gas prices here might go up a bit. But oil is still extraordinarily affordable by global standards. Booming U.S. production means we’re also more insulated from such fluctuations. U.S.-based fossil fuel corporations would naturally be thrilled to pick up the slack left by producers who find themselves on the wrong side of Washington. For countries largely dependent on oil revenue, though, energy sector sanctions can be catastrophic. Venezuela is in the midst of a multiyear humanitarian crisis spurred on by cratered oil revenues, which has driven many Venezuelans to come to the U.S. In Iran, U.S.-imposed sanctions fueled a two-year recession.