The U.S. Created This Migration Crisis. Here’s How to Fix It.

This language used to describe migration is very much like the kind used to describe climate change. It’s wrongheaded at many levels. (And not just because the White House has already announced that it’s replacing Title 42 with another set of punitive restrictions on asylum-seekers.) Here’s what this kind of coverage obscures: Migration and climate change aren’t mysterious forces of unknowable origin. Rising temperatures are forcing increasing amounts of migration. And bad U.S. policies have exacerbated both.

The way climate change affects migration isn’t always straightforward. Climate-fueled disasters like storms and floods are the most obvious culprit. Two brutal hurricanes that hit Honduras and Guatemala in 2020, for instance, leveled entire neighborhoods and knocked out key infrastructure. Many were unable to rebuild their lives and meet basic needs, so fled. Persistent drought in Central America’s “dry corridor” has been a major contributor to ​​food insecurity; the World Food Program reports that some eight million people in El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras are moderately or severely hungry. Persistent drought there has devastated not just the agricultural sector but also basic food security, which contributes to political instability. But pull the thread on all of these stories a little further and you’ll find an ugly history, ranging from colonial expropriation to brutal counterinsurgencies, devastating trade deals, and painful structural adjustment packages.

Often, the effects of climate change compound existing troubles. In Guatemala, for instance, smallholder coffee farmers face onerous loan terms to run their operations, often saddled with 10 percent interest rates from local lenders. That makes them more vulnerable to shifts in the global prices of the commodity they sell, the country’s second-biggest export. Should prices plummet, they take in less cash and have more trouble paying back loans. Given high interest rates their debts can escalate rapidly, bankrupting farmers and leading them and their employees to seek opportunities elsewhere. Amplifying those troubles in recent years have been outbreaks of coffee leaf rust, a fungus that thrives in warmer temperatures. Compounded with other climate impacts—like droughts that limit the amount of water available for crops—this can mean crop yields and quality take a huge hit, making farming operations untenable. According to one 2014 study, as much as half of the land suitable for producing arabica and robusta coffee beans “could disappear by 2050” with modest rather than dramatic greenhouse gas reductions.