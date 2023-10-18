Our Leaders’ Shameful Response to Islamophobia’s Fatal Resurgence

Not long after Hamas’s deadly incursion into Israel, the FBI reportedly visited Palestinian individuals, as well as mosques around the country. Running in the background was media coverage that stressed the horrific nature of the attacks and highlighted supposed atrocities. Biden claimed to have seen photos of babies being decapitated by members of Hamas, only for the White House to have to clarify later that Biden was merely talking about media accounts of such beheadings. Those reports had to be walked back after Israeli officials could not confirm them.



In initial statements after the attacks, progressives in Congress such as Summer Lee, Rashida Tlaib, and Ilhan Omar condemned Hamas but also expressed concern for Palestinian civilians, calling for de-escalation and an end to the occupation. On Wednesday, when asked about those progressive lawmakers and their anodyne statements, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said, “I’ve seen some of those statements this weekend. We’re going to continue to be very clear. We believe they’re wrong. We believe they’re repugnant, and we believe they’re disgraceful.”



She added that “our condemnation belongs squarely with terrorists who have brutally murdered, raped, kidnapped hundreds, hundreds of Israelis. There can be no equivocation about that. There are not two sides here. There are not two sides.” That same Wednesday, there were two separate incidents and hate crimes in Brooklyn, with Arabs and Palestinians being targeted.

