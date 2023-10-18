Our Leaders’ Shameful Response to Islamophobia’s Fatal Resurgence

It’s pleasing to imagine that we’ve covered some ground since 9/11—that there’s more Muslim representation in the media and politics. As The New Republic’s editor Michael Tomasky noted earlier this week, public opinion has shifted more favorably in the direction of Muslim-Americans, and the overall view of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has grown more moderate. But the shifts have not been profound enough to prevent an older vintage of Islamophobia from snapping back into place. And even among the leaders of legacy media brands, we’re seeing a return to the old bad ways.



Take MSNBC, for example. Last week, three of the most prominent Muslims in American journalism serving on this ostensibly open-minded news channel—Ali Velshi, Mehdi Hasan, and Ayman Mohyeldin—were removed from their prominent anchor roles on the network, Semafor’s Max Tani reported. MSNBC said it was all coincidental, denying what critics were calling a rather clear attempt to appease Islamophobic viewers in the wake of Hamas’s attacks.



The “just a coincidence” explanation makes little sense considering Mohyeldin has a wealth of vital experience covering the Middle East and Gaza. But this is a familiar position for Mohyeldin: He was pulled from the region back in 2014, in what was also seen as a controversial move. Tani says that “MSNBC appears to be avoiding any suggestion that it could be aligned with a view that’s more centered on Palestinian civilians, and trying to protect itself and its Muslim stars by putting them in the roles of correspondents and analysts, not at the center of its programming.” I’m inclined to agree.