Republicans Have Pathetic Defense for Trump Taking Over D.C.
Republicans who have lived in Washington for years are suddenly terrified to walk the city’s streets.
Republicans are suddenly petrified of Washington—in the nick of time.
Hours after Donald Trump deployed 800 National Guard members to the streets of the nation’s capital, conservative lawmakers took to the airwaves to perpetuate the fearmongering.
Speaking with Fox Business’s Maria Bartiromo, Senator Rick Scott claimed Tuesday that he’s been warning people for a while about the supposed dangers of visiting Washington.
“The first thing I tell everybody when they’re gonna come to D.C. is I say, ‘You need to be careful. You need to be careful where you stay, you need to be careful where you walk. Depending on what street you’re on, you shouldn’t be out after dark. You’ve gotta be very careful up here,’” Scott said.
“I’m very appreciative of what the president is doing,” the Florida lawmaker continued, before adding that Congress should rescind Washington’s home rule and permanently federalize the capital’s law enforcement.
Tennessee Representative Tim Burchett had a similar strategy, claiming to CNN Tuesday that he lives in his office in Washington because he’s afraid of crime—despite the fact that he told NOTUS in February he prefers his unorthodox Capitol Hill accommodations because it helps him stay productive.
Trump declared a “public safety emergency” at a White House press briefing Monday morning, emphasizing Washington’s supposedly startling rise in crime while citing inflammatory statistics from 2023 instead of 2025.
But violent crime has been on the decline in Washington since 2023, funneling into a nationwide crime drop the following year that saw homicide rates plummet across the country, reported The Washington Post. In 2024, crime in the capital was down 35 percent, according to data from the Metropolitan Police Department.
Even Fox News was fact-checking the president ahead of his announcement, inviting its contributor Ted Williams, a criminal and civil trial attorney and former member of the Washington Metropolitan Police Department, on air to clarify that “crime is not out of control in the District of Columbia.” Williams further identified minors as the major perpetrators of robberies over the last several years.
“Don’t use this as a pretext to actually eradicate home rule,” Williams warned.
Trump has turned his attention toward Washington’s crime since 19-year-old DOGE staffer Edward Coristine, better known as “Big Balls,” was attacked a week ago by a couple of 15-year-olds who stole his iPhone.