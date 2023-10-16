America Stands With Israel Now. But What About a Month From Now?

So as this wears on, Biden won’t be able to just defend Israel and leave it at that. Moderate and liberal Americans know that what Hamas did is unspeakable. But they also know that the occupation is a horror, that Netanyahu is corrupt, and that the current Israeli government is extreme and anti-democratic. Biden must defend Israel’s right to exist and to defend itself without being seen as also defending all that. (Biden may receive an avenue for moderation from Netanyahu himself, who is under serious attack at home, where Israelis in large numbers are protesting his rule and blaming him for the assault.)

The best things Biden can do are to stand for universal values, insist that even in war there are rules, push for the release of all hostages, and try to persuade Israel, privately and publicly, to refrain from engaging in the kind of excessive response that Hamas wants it to waltz into. Israel was the victim here of a heinous mass murder, and Americans understand that this has made the world worse and are broadly unsympathetic to the perpetrators.

Their sympathy for Israel is high at the moment. But that won’t last forever. Maybe Israel will surprise us all and find a way to decimate Hamas with a brief incursion that results in fewer casualties than feared. But if, in a month’s time, Israel is seen as overreacting? Well, the reservoir of goodwill for Israel in the United States is not nearly as deep as it was 20 or 10 or, as the Gallup numbers show, even three years ago. All politics is local, and Biden, who will need young Democratic voters to flock to him next year, will stick his neck out here as far as domestic political considerations dictate.