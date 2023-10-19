Hello, Left. Now Do You Believe There’s Cancel Culture?

Ronald Lauder hopped on the bandwagon this week, saying, “Let me be as clear as I can: I do not want any of the students at The Lauder Institute, the best and brightest at your university, to be taught by any of the instructors who were involved or supported this event.” Let me be clear as I can: Whoever teaches students at The Lauder Institute, a management and international studies program at Penn’s Wharton School, is none of Lauder’s goddamned business. He’s a donor, not a dean. So far as I know, Lauder has not called for Magill’s resignation, but his temper tantrum put Magill’s job in peril. So did a related decision this week from the wealthy former Utah Governor Jon Huntsman, Jr., to cut off donations to Penn. Magill is reduced to issuing a series of escalating apologies that don’t seem to do her any good.

The impulse to cancel also surfaced at the Frankfurt Book Fair, where, The New York Times reported last week, an award ceremony to honor the Palestinian novelist Adania Shibli was (quite literally) cancelled “due to the war in Israel.” Shibli’s novel Minor Detail apparently is based on the true story of a 1949 rape and murder of a Palestinian girl by Israeli soldiers, and the ceremony was going to celebrate the book’s winning a prestigious German book prize. Now the ceremony will be delayed until the Frankfurt Book Fair is over. As the Times’s Pamela Paul observed Wednesday, “taking a side in a war does not require taking positions on a work of fiction,” and the decision not to host the ceremony “amounts to demonizing a fiction writer and stifling her viewpoint.”

“Cancel culture isn’t real,” Sarah Hagi wrote four years ago in Time.“It’s time to cancel this talk of cancel culture,” A.J. Willingham wrote for CNN two years later. Cancel culture is “a myth,” Kathryn Lofton wrote this past March in The Yale Review. I don’t understand this fashionable denialism. The truth is that speech is being suppressed on all sides by organizations that are either insanely ideological (read: red state school boards) or terrified of controversy (read: every university in America). Yes, it’s worse when state government does it. And yes, the term “cancel culture” gets abused by the hard right, which uses it to shield hateful utterances that somehow became more socially acceptable after Donald Trump became president.