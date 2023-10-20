The U.S. Is Spending a Fortune on War and a Pittance on the Climate Crisis

Those words have been argued over ever since, particularly on the issue of “loss and damage,” which refers to the cost of recovering from climate-fueled destruction (whether it be extreme weather events like hurricanes or longer-term degradation by, say, sea level rise). Countries in the global south have pushed to establish a dedicated loss and damage fund, similar to those that already exist for climate mitigation and adaptation. Year after year, the U.S. has fought those proposals, fearing it could be on the hook for an ordinate amount of cash. Many were surprised, then, when—during the eleventh hour of last year’s climate talks in Egypt—the U.S. dropped its long-standing opposition to a dedicated fund and agreed to have the U.N. start the process of establishing one.

Members of an internationally representative Transitional Committee tasked with doing that have spent the last year parsing the details of what the fund might look like. Their goal has been to produce a recommendation to bring to COP28, the annual “conference of parties” to the UNFCCC, which begins at the end of next month in Dubai. Having granted an initial concession, the U.S. is now digging in its heels.

In the final hours of negotiations this week, the U.S. continued to insist that the fund be housed within the World Bank. Developing countries have pushed for it instead to be constituted as an independent body like the already established Global Climate Fund, which is housed within the UNFCCC. The U.S. just happens to be the largest shareholder in the World Bank, where overall decision-making power is determined by financial contribution. The Global Climate Fund is governed by a 24-person board, composed of an equal number of representatives from developing and developed countries. As part of a long-standing “gentleman’s agreement,” the U.S. is allowed to pick the head of the World Bank, while the European Union selects the head of the International Monetary Fund. The World Bank’s climate finance has also been delivered primarily as loans, which threaten to add to the enormous debt burdens facing many climate-vulnerable countries.