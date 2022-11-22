How the U.S. Abruptly Shifted Decades of Climate Policy

In the years since, the G77 and China had largely stopped using the liability and compensation, or reparations, language, leaning instead on the principle of “common but differentiated responsibility” baked into the UNFCCC itself. But U.S. negotiators have remained preemptively defensive. Just last week, Kerry said the U.S. and other countries would refuse to establish “some sort of legal structure that is tied to compensation or liability,” although no such proposal was on the table. That they’d been willing even to talk about loss and damage at climate talks last year in Glasgow and agreed to add it as an agenda item for COP27 was seen as a major sign of progress.

When the G77 plus China released its proposal for what a fund would look like last Tuesday, the U.S. and other rich countries were still advocating instead for a “mosaic” of funding arrangements for loss and damage that wouldn’t be decided for years to come. The next day, EU climate chief Frans Timmerman announced his support for a dedicated facility, though demanding the donor base be widened to include other major emitters like China and India and that recipients be limited to a smaller group of countries “most vulnerable” to climate change. Between Wednesday and Saturday, negotiators haggled over various options, ranging from a dedicated fund to a more watery set of funding “arrangements.” The resulting text had a little something for everyone, with the countries stating that they hereby:

Decide to establish new funding arrangements for assisting developing countries that are particularly vulnerable to the adverse effects of climate change, in responding to loss and damage, including with a focus on addressing loss and damage by providing and assisting in mobilizing new and additional resources, and that these new arrangements complement and include sources, funds, processes and initiatives under and outside the Convention and the Paris Agreement; Also decide, in the context of establishing the new funding arrangements referred to in paragraph 2 above, to establish a fund for responding to loss and damage whose mandate includes a focus on addressing loss and damage.

Reportedly rankled by being cast as bad guys in the press, the U.S. had first acted as a broker between groups pushing various options. But U.S. negotiators eventually got a sign-off from the White House to back the creation of a fund in the eleventh hour, according to sources familiar with the U.S. position. The U.S. delegation, observers said, was especially frustrated that the Inflation Reduction Act—which Kerry and Biden praised loudly at every opportunity—didn’t make a bigger splash and generate goodwill.