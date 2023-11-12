The Fashion Empire Built on Stolen Ideas

Runway of Dreams’ casting call “to spotlight small business Adaptive Apparel brands at our 2022 LA Fashion Revolution!” revealed another such tactic. The runway show was formatted around Runway of Dreams’ corporate sponsors, making it difficult to determine which looks came from the small brands (many of whom were listed as sponsors) that were being spotlighted. During the JCPenney segment, Runway of Dreams named four adaptive brands that the retailer carries, but there were five brands being shown. Nobody in attendance would have known that the crop top and matching joggers came from Slick Chicks, because they were not named during the show or in any corresponding press.

It is worth considering why Runway of Dreams showed this particular look, because while Slick Chicks’ offerings have grown, their original product was adaptive underwear. If Scheier was contractually bound by JCPenney to showcase each of its adaptive brands, was her priority to erase Slick Chicks by failing to name them, or was it to rebrand them as a more generic adaptive apparel company in order to establish market dominance when Gamut announced its Victoria’s Secret collaboration less than three weeks later?

If corporations truly desire an inclusive product market, they could invest in collaborations with existing brands, many of which are disabled-led, such as Bibipins, Rebirth Garments, and Neo-Walk. When corporations choose instead to partner with hyped-up firms like Gamut, what they get is an optics mill with no substance and no lasting impact. There is no evidence that products derived from the corporate adaptive (or inclusive) design processes that have been systematized by Scheier and her ilk have succeeded beyond their hype. When Jenny Lay-Flurrie, the chief accessibility officer for Microsoft, was asked about the profitability of their suite of accessible products, “her friendly countenance melts away, and her jaw juts out in advertised disgust.”