There are two lessons here. The first is economic: Forcing companies that are making record profits to quit spending those profits on stock buybacks and share them with the workforce is at the very heart of middle-out economics—or Bidenomics if you prefer. Middle-out economics (and hey, there’s a good recent book on this by a guy I know quite well!) proceeds from the idea that the economy grows best not through giving more money back to those at the top but through investing in the middle and working classes. It is thus an alternative theory of growth to the right’s theory of supply-side or trickle-down economics.

This is important. It’s a theory of growth. That’s something even a lot of liberals don’t understand, because when liberals think about the economy, they often think first of fairness. And that’s a big part of the reason why, in poll after poll, Americans say they trust Republicans to handle the economy more than they trust Democrats, even though the historical numbers show that the economy has performed far better during Democratic presidencies than Republican ones during the past 60 years (even Donald Trump believed this before he entered politics as a Republican).

Fairness matters to liberals, but let’s face it, it matters less to everyone else. Other people prioritize growth. That’s why Democrats should be talking about economic expansion, too. Middle-out economics is a theory of growth—and, as it happens, of far more equitable growth than trickle-down economics. In this way, the idea of fairness remains baked into the argument. But Democrats don’t even need to say that part (well, except I guess in front of Democratic audiences who want to hear it).