Here’s the Horror Hamas Left in Its Wake at One Kibbutz

I will need to make sense of this. Not now—later, when horror begins to leave room for thought and memory and understanding.

The bodies have been cleared from Kibbutz Be’eri—bodies of residents murdered in the first hours of the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7 and bodies of Hamas men killed by Israeli troops who belatedly arrived that day. I’m here on October 31, with a 70-year-old reservist who returned to uniform when the war broke out and took the initiative to bring small groups of journalists, academics, and others to Be’eri. Only his coordination with the army spokesman’s office got us past the military checkpoint that now blocks civilian access to the area.

The slightest scent of corpses, a whisper rather than a shout, remains in the air. Eighty-five residents of Be’eri were killed, out of just over 1,100 of the residents. Thirty more are either hostages in the web of Hamas tunnels in Gaza or are missing.