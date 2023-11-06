All Eyes Are on Virginia

Coming the year after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and the year before the 2024 presidential election, Tuesday’s election results in Virginia will be closely parsed by the political press. The state Senate elections hold particular importance: Because the upper chamber is narrowly controlled by Democrats, while the lower House of Delegates is controlled by Republicans, the election will determine whether GOP Governor Glenn Youngkin will gain unified control to enact a conservative agenda.

This year is uniquely consequential in part thanks to redistricting, as all 140 seats in the state legislature are up for grabs, a condition that resulted in a flurry of retirements and primary challenges. VanValkenburg is facing incumbent Republican state Senator Siobhan Dunnavant for a newly drawn Senate seat in the suburbs of Richmond, one of the few competitive races in the state.

Republican candidates, including Dunnavant, have largely embraced Youngkin’s proposal for a 15-week abortion ban. While polling has shown that abortion is a critical issue for many voters—particularly Democrats and women—it may not be their top motivator in casting their ballot. So Democrats have started framing the issue within the larger context of “freedom”: freedom to access an abortion, freedom to attend school without worrying about gun violence, and freedom to receive more affordable health care, among other examples.