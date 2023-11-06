All Eyes Are on Virginia

As we walked through the neighborhood afterwards, Griffin contrasted himself with his Republican opponent: “We’re offering hope. We’re offering: Moving forward. If the only thing you’ve got to offer is ‘stay in the house and be afraid,’ I don’t really know how that’s an ideology that people can get behind.”

On Monday afternoon, a relatively modest crowd of several dozen Republicans turned out for a rally at a local airport hangar. Although Durant and other local GOP candidates were in attendance, the real draw—other than the free Chick-fil-A—was Youngkin, appearing in his customary red vest. The hangar erupted in cheers as he rolled up in a tour bus with the walk-on music of “Thunderstruck” by AC/DC, and threw baseball caps to the audience. He led the attendees in a rapturous chant of “Hold the House, flip the Senate.”

“The left liberal Democrats that control our Senate try to block us every day of the week. Every single day of the week. They don’t like the spirit of Virginia flowing across the country and, yes, flowing across the country,” Youngkin said, referring more to the metaphorical spirit of Virginia than his PAC. “We have to hold the house and flip the Senate. Because this is what it’s going to take for us to unleash unbridled prosperity and opportunity in the Commonwealth of Virginia.”