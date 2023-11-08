Democrats Had a Great Day on Tuesday. Joe Biden Is Still in Serious Trouble.

These results have been widely characterized—even on Fox News—as a huge win for Democrats and a wipeout for Republicans. That’s self-evident. What’s less clear is whether the results herald anything good for Biden specifically.



“Considering how the incumbent president’s party usually suffers in off-year elections, and how bad Biden’s national numbers have been, Democrats should be pretty pleased with these outcomes,” wrote Vox’s Andrew Prokop. CNN’s Gregory Krieg, like many others, saw the results as more evidence that abortion remained a winning issue for Democrats, nearly two years after the Supreme Court repealed Roe v. Wade: “Another round of elections with abortion rights winning across party lines is plainly good news for a president who, after these last few weeks, can use it.” A triumvirate of Politico writers, meanwhile, saw the results as a sign that Democrats should cheer up: “For now, the results on Tuesday—taken together with a string of special elections throughout the year that showed Democratic candidates outperforming Biden’s vote shares in districts across the country—serve as a powerful counterpoint to the party’s doom-and-gloom over the president’s poll numbers.”



It’s hard to quibble with any of these takeaways. Tuesday was a very good night for Democrats. It once again proved that abortion rights motivate voters to the polls, even in red states. Republicans, meanwhile, showed that they are incapable of avoiding losing issues, particularly surrounding trans issues and schools. So it would seem that Democrats have a winning playbook for 2024, one that could even help them hold the Senate: Emphasize abortion rights, and let Republicans shoot themselves in the foot with their transphobia and book bans. That ought to be enough to hold onto power, voters’ misgivings about Biden notwithstanding.

