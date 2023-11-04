Muslims Showed Up for Biden in 2020. They Might Not Next Time.

Here at home, the Islamophobia that followed in the wake of Hamas’s attack on October 7 has not relented, even after the murder of a 6-year-old boy of Palestinian descent in Chicago. People have lost their jobs, attacks on Muslim Americans have continued, and harmful rhetoric has continued to spill forth from politicians and media outlets. On Friday, one House Republican even introduced a bill that would revoke the visas and refugee status of a number of Palestinians in the United States.



For Biden, an electoral impact may be unavoidable. The president’s poll numbers among Arab Americans have, in a short period of time, dropped like a stone. The White House has taken notice, and it has attempted a pivot, of sorts: A quiet meeting with Muslim and Arab leaders last week was supposed to help reverse these trends, but the administration remains at a remove from the hearts and minds it is hoping to win back. Suffice it to say, the Muslim Americans calling for a change in the White House’s approach to the escalating conflict aren’t exactly keen on a mere “humanitarian pause.” They want a cease-fire and then a game-changing approach to the dreadful status quo in which the region is mired and democratic solutions to put an end to the decades-long occupation.



It seems certain that the Biden administration will need to change its tune if it wants to win back those who say they won’t vote for him in next year’s presidential election. At the moment, the National Muslim Democratic Council says it will “withhold endorsement, support, or votes for any candidate who endorses the Israeli offensive against the Palestinian people.”

