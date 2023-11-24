You are using an outdated browser.
TNR Quizzes

Who Said It: Mike Johnson or Ned Flanders?

They’re both boring. They’re both pious. They both have glasses. Can you tell them apart?

Illustration by The New Republic

Mike Johnson, the Louisiana representative who became speaker of the House in late October, and Ned Flanders, the “diddly”-spewing neighbor of the Simpson family, have a lot in common. Both share a deep, committed religiosity. Both have glasses. Above all, both are world-historically dull: Their idea of a raucous Saturday night is one spent playing Bible-themed board games. They’re not mirror images, of course: Flanders is ultimately sweet; Johnson is an election-denying theocrat. But they do sound an awful lot alike.

Fox/Photofest (Ned Flanders); Kenny Holston/The New York Times/Redux (Mike Johnson)
