Mike Johnson, the Louisiana representative who became speaker of the House in late October, and Ned Flanders, the “diddly”-spewing neighbor of the Simpson family, have a lot in common. Both share a deep, committed religiosity. Both have glasses. Above all, both are world-historically dull: Their idea of a raucous Saturday night is one spent playing Bible-themed board games. They’re not mirror images, of course: Flanders is ultimately sweet; Johnson is an election-denying theocrat. But they do sound an awful lot alike.

<a href="https://mkbricker.survey.fm/who-said-it-mike-johnson-or-ned-flanders">View Survey</a>