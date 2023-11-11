The Netanyahu Betrayal

This column was created in order to promulgate civic republicanism, a political philosophy originating in ancient Athens and Rome. The philosophy calls for individuals to look out for the general interest of their community, or polity, beyond their own individual concerns. An alternative term for the philosophy is communitarianism, and its first major exponent was Aristotle, who viewed the city-state, or polis, of Athens as an extension of the family.

Political scientist Daniel Elazar thinks the basic values of civic republicanism have been embedded in Jewish political culture since ancient times. Elazar points to the Torah’s principal requirements for a viable Jewish polity: It must be just, and pursue justice as an end in itself; it must provide succor to the less fortunate members of society; and it must be based on the consent of the governed, requiring their active participation in the governing process. Elazar compares Jews to the Swiss, who, he says, also “have emphasized individual liberty within the community, not apart from it.” And in an article entitled “JEWISH REPUBLICANISM,” which explores the underlying political philosophy of David Ben-Gurion, Israel’s founding leader, Israeli academic Nir Kedar offers a somewhat different take on the relation between individual liberty and communal solidarity. In early times, he notes, republicanism emphasized the absolute necessity for strong, cohesive communities if humans were to subsist and thrive; but after the emergence of philosophical liberalism in the seventeenth century, with its heavy focus on individual freedom, the role of the res publica needed to be reconceptualized. It was David Ben-Gurion, Israel’s founding father, he says, who proposed mamlakhtiyut, or “civic consciousness,” as the mechanism for integrating the two polarities. Ben-Gurion (himself a socialist) told the organizers of the socialist kibbutzim, “The kibbutz will succeed only if it … always thinks of the individual in the kibbutz … his uniqueness and individuality.”