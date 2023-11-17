On Tuesday, onetime Zion Oil & Gas investor and far-right pastor John Hagee—who’s implied that Jews should be grateful for Hitler—addressed the March for Israel in D.C. Hagee’s brand of Christian Zionism is rooted in a belief that Israel will be the site of the “Battle of Armageddon” once it is maintained as a Jewish state. As God triumphs over the forces of evil, per Hagee’s 2007 book, Jews will survive long enough to have “the opportunity to receive Messiah, who is a rabbi known to the world as Jesus of Nazareth.” From then on there will be “one king, and one leader, Jesus Christ the Son of God. One law, it will be his law.”

Outlining his vision for the company, Zion Oil & Gas founder John Brown claims he has been “ordained by G-d” to discover oil in Israel. “I believe,” he writes, “that G-d has promised in the Bible to bless Israel with one of the world’s largest oil and gas fields and this will be discovered in the last days before the Messiah returns.” The company’s fourth drilling site is in the Jezreel Valley, which, according to Brown, will play host to Armageddon—the “final showdown between good and evil.” He’s also described the special responsibility of Christians vis-à-vis Jews in Israel:

As a Christian, one must recognize that it is written “... if [we] the Gentiles have been made partakers of their [Israel’s] spiritual things, their [Gentiles’] duty is also to minister to them [Israel] in material things.” (Romans 15:27) Because “the G-d of heaven He will prosper us [Zion]” (Nehemiah 2:20) with the oil of Israel ... so that we a new covenant people of Zion will minister and assist “Israel in their petroleum and material needs.” Because, as touching the election, “they [the Jewish People] are beloved for the sake of the fathers.” (Romans 11:28) And, when they do turn to the Lord, the veil on their hearts will be taken away. (2 Corinthians 3:14-16)

Former Zion CEO and Texas Railroad commissioner Victor Carillo has said similarly that discovering oil in Israel would “hasten the second coming of Jesus Christ.” It’s on that faith that Zion appears to have courted faith-based investors in its project of striking oil in Israel despite having yet to find anything to sell.