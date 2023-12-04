Few States Block Gun Purchases After Emergency Mental Health Hospitalizations

The Trace’s analysis found that the vast majority of states and Washington, D.C., follow federal law, meaning only an involuntary, court-ordered commitment to a mental health facility triggers a gun ban. Some states go a little further, restricting guns for people who are ordered by a court to undergo mental health treatment in an outpatient facility. A handful of states ban guns for people who are voluntarily committed. Only a few ban guns for emergency hospitalizations that aren’t followed by a court-ordered commitment.



Most mass shooters are not formally diagnosed with mental illness prior to their attacks, so emergency hospitalizations are often their only contact with mental health care providers or law enforcement. Police or medical professionals can detain someone in the throes of a mental health crisis for some form of an emergency hospitalization—a short-term, involuntary stay that allows them to undergo an evaluation.



But at some point—a duration that varies from hours to weeks depending on the state—a court hearing is required to detain them longer. A judge must decide whether they pose a danger to themselves or others to merit an involuntary commitment. If a judge orders their commitment, they are then subject to an indefinite gun ban under federal law. However, in most of the country, a patient who is released after an emergency hospitalization retains their right to own firearms.

