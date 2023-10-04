Rahimi: The Case That Might Turn the Court Even More Extreme on Guns

In June 2022, the Supreme Court issued the most extreme Second Amendment decision ever. At a time when the United States has more guns than people, New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen is toppling gun safety laws like bowling pins. Now, less than two years later, the court will hear another gun case. U.S. v. Rahimi offers a chance to pull back from the extremism of its most recent ruling. Maybe, just maybe, the court’s conservatives want a do-over.

It was not until 2008 that the Supreme Court held that the Second Amendment protected an individual right to gun ownership for self-protection. In D.C. v. Heller, a 5–4 majority said that the amendment aimed to protect, above all, “hearth and home.” Claiming to follow “originalism,” it mangled the history. (It turns out, as a database set up by professors at conservative Brigham Young University ruefully concluded, that “bear arms” referred to military service, such as, say, in a “well regulated militia.” Oops!) In any case, despite its originalist ambitions, Heller made clear that strong gun laws were still allowed. In fact, in the decade after Heller was decided, courts overwhelmingly uphold gun laws—by one scholarly estimate, around 90 percent of the time.