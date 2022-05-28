Too Many Guns = Too Many Deaths

Can gun laws reduce gun violence? Here again are the facts: According to a 2016 study in Epidemiologic Reviews, wherever a country has imposed “new restrictions on gun purchasing and ownership,” these steps were “followed by a decline in gun deaths.” As Vox’s Zach Beauchamp reported, the study concluded that “gun violence declined” any time “countries pass a raft of gun laws at the same time.” Moreover, the gun safety packages these countries opted to fashion “all tended to share similar features”: bans on “powerful weapons,” such as “automatic rifles,” the implementation of background checks, and mandatory permits and licenses. As the study’s lead author told Vox, “Across countries, instead of seeing an increase in the homicide rate, we saw a reduction,” wherever gun restrictions of this variety were passed.

There is very little chance that we will pass such laws anytime soon, which means that other fact patterns that currently hold sway will continue in perpetuity—such as the abundant evidence we’ve collected about what a bullet does to a human body, and what a hundred bullets can do to scores of human bodies. In 2017, Jason Fagone reported extensively in HuffPost Highline on the facts related to bullets and bodies. The most interesting thing I learned from his story is that while people die from gunshot wounds, it can be just as harrowing to not die from gunshot wounds. In fact, according to the Radiological Society of North America, “the bulk of the cost of treating victims of gun violence is spent on ongoing care,” as opposed to the emergency care administered in the immediate aftermath of a mass shooting.

To wit: Some of the kids who are merely wounded in school shootings go on to have lifelong health concerns: They have neurological injuries as a result of blood loss; they are forced to use colostomy bags for an extended period of time; in general, bullets that tear through bone and muscle and organs leave lasting damage behind. Heather Sher described this latter concern, a process called “cavitation,” for The Atlantic in 2008: “The high-velocity bullet causes a swath of tissue damage that extends several inches from its path. It does not have to actually hit an artery to damage it and cause catastrophic bleeding.”