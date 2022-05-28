Too Many Guns = Too Many Deaths

The best people in the journalism industry go to work every day in the hope that our crises might be solved with newer and better information, in the belief that the only reason that big problems persist is because we haven’t yet ferreted out that all-important fact that finally unlocks the puzzle. But mass shootings don’t offer this challenge: All roads inevitably lead back to “there are too many readily available guns in America.” That’s basically all you need to know to answer the question, “Why does this keep happening?” The facts are in, the case is closed; the rest is just the deception of politicians and ideologues who are OK with schoolchildren being gunned down in their classrooms.

But if you’ll permit me to beat this dead horse on behalf of some dead children, I’ll put this all in some stark terms. According to “The Accessibility of Firearms and Risk for Suicide and Homicide Victimization Among Household Members,” a study published in 2014 in Annals of Internal Medicine, “Access to firearms is associated with risk for completed suicide and being the victim of homicide,” and gun ownership is “more prevalent in the United States than in any other country.” As a result, the “annual rate of suicide by firearms is higher in the United States than in any other country with reported data,” and the “annual rate of firearm-related homicide in the United States is the highest among high-income countries.”

As The New York Times reported two years later, the U.S. resides on an entirely different planet when it comes to gun deaths—an extreme outlier when measured against other advanced countries. Per the Times, “about two people out of every million are killed in a gun homicide in Germany,” which is “roughly the death rate for hypothermia or plane crashes” here at home. In the U.S., meanwhile, “the death rate from gun homicides is about 31 per million people—the equivalent of 27 people shot dead every day of the year.” How’s this for American exceptionalism? In 2020, according to an analysis in April of the most recent CDC data available, guns overtook car accidents as the leading cause of death among children and teenagers.