Norman Lear’s Vision for American Democracy

If you get a chance, watch the two-part episode “Maude’s Dilemma” from 1972. In it, the lead character, played by Bea Arthur, gets pregnant at 47 years old. She works through her moral qualms, her trepidation about social stigma, and the consequences to her life and that of her potential child. She decides to go through with the abortion. The episode aired a full three months before the U.S. Supreme Court ruled abortion to be constitutional in Roe v. Wade. Maude does not see the decision as simple, and neither would her audience. And Lear, only recently established as a powerful television producer, stood his ground when CBS affiliates and advertisers raised concerns about protests. To Lear, protests were more reason to believe that the words would work through the culture, sparking healthy discussion.

That episode and the entire Maude series also is significant because it was mostly written by Susan Harris, one of the few women to grab such power in that era of television—or any workplace, for that matter. Lear was an early promoter of women into high-profile and significant positions. Maude followed Mary Tyler Moore (1970) and Julia (1968) as a show with a woman in the title and lead. Of course, Lucille Ball and Carol Burnett had long been established as figures on the screen, and Lear was building on their successes. His legacy of putting middle-aged women characters at the center of his shows instead of sexualized young women (as ABC was with Charlie’s Angels and Three’s Company) also signified a bold move without immediate commercial payoff.

Just keep talking in a democracy, and maybe we won’t beat each other up as much. We might even figure some things out.

Whether it was Edith Bunker considering how to make her marriage more erotic and fun or Archie Bunker fearing that he might have received blood drawn from a Black person, Lear’s characters often risked upsetting portions of their audience. Yet his shows never treated them as mere embodiments of their points of view. They were shown as complex individuals who were in the process of making up their minds, who could be affable and approachable even when they were wayward and wrongheaded. Archie Bunker was hard to like but easy to love. The dynamics of his relationships with his liberal daughter and son-in-law and his Jewish and Black neighbors in Queens showed a man grappling with his own bigotry but also a person who had the potential to change his perspective. Bunker was not put up for ridicule, even when his positions were abhorrent. Every conflict worked through banter rather than battle. Edith Bunker was limited in her education and sophistication, but her sharp wit and moral decency anchored the household.