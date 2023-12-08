Merlin Sheldrake Will Change the Way You See Mushrooms

Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, the Illustrated Edition by Merlin Sheldrake Buy on Bookshop

Even Wasson couldn’t have foreseen how many people would eventually take an interest in what was then considered an esoteric subject. Today, it’s not uncommon to see supermarket shelves stocked with exotic varieties of fungi, both wild and cultivated. Mushrooms are also being deployed to make all sorts of consumer products, from Adidas shoes to “vegan leather” designer handbags. And at the same time, there’s been a renewed effort to understand how psilocybin, the chemical compound found in some species of fungi, can be used to treat a variety of mental health disorders, including post-traumatic stress disorder and depression as well as addiction, as Michael Pollan charted in his bestselling 2018 book, How to Change Your Mind (now also a Netflix series). Fungi even get a starring role in the video game and hit HBO show The Last of Us, as a world-destroying blight. Not since the 1960s have mushrooms so captivated the American imagination.

Perhaps more than any other recent author, Merlin Sheldrake, a 36-year-old British biologist, has tapped into this growing fascination. His book Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, became an unlikely bestseller in 2020. He has since collaborated on an IMAX film narrated by Bjork (Fungi: Web of Life), consulted with the designer Stella McCartney on a show titled “Fashion Fungi,” and been profiled in The New York Times Magazine, which described him as a “slightly eccentric naturalist” and “the face of fungi.” A new abridged edition of Entangled Life includes dozens of glossy photographs that showcase the otherworldly beauty of the fungal kingdom. But unlike Pollan et al., Sheldrake is less interested in making the case for how we can use fungi than in demonstrating with a kind of unbounded wonder how intimately fungi are connected with all forms of life.

What is a fungus? Many animals have characteristics that we can relate to easily enough: They see, smell, touch, and even use language. Fungi, though, are entirely different. Neither plant nor animal, they feed mostly on dead and decaying organic matter, providing an essential ecological service, and typically reproduce by disseminating millions of microscopic spores into the air. (“Fungi produce around 50 megatons of spores each year—equivalent to the weight of 500,000 blue whales—making them the largest source of living particles in the air,” Sheldrake writes.) They can survive in some of the world’s harshest environments and have managed to live through each of the planet’s five mass extinctions. They have been found in the Antarctic Dry Valleys—one of the driest, least hospitable places on earth—and amid the wreckage of Chernobyl’s nuclear reactors. The so-called “kerosene fungus” thrives in the fuel tanks of airplanes. And they live inside of us too, making up a small but vital component of our gut microbiome.