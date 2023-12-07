As Dysfunction Reigns on Capitol Hill, Lawmakers Head for the Exits

McCarthy’s departure complicates the task of his successor, Speaker Mike Johnson. After the expulsion of Representative George Santos, Republicans hold 220 seats, a razor-thin majority. If a Democrat replaces Santos in the February special election, Johnson will have only a two-seat margin. (Two other representatives, a Democrat and a Republican, will also step down in February.)

McCarthy is the second high-profile Republican this week to announce his plans to retire; Representative Patrick McHenry, the chair of the House Financial Services Committee who served as acting speaker pro tempore for three weeks before Johnson’s selection, has also announced that he will be stepping down at the end of his term. But McCarthy and McHenry are just two of dozens of representatives on both sides of the aisle who have announced their intent to leave the House. These departures could indicate growing frustration with the dysfunction of the House, even among its longtime members.

Some in the House see McCarthy’s announcement as a reaction to the partisan divisions in the chamber. “His ouster from the speakership and his decision to retire from the House are the product of a Congress in which polarization has become the norm and trust the exception,” Representative Steny Hoyer, a Democrat who became friendly with McCarthy while they both served in leadership, said in a statement. (Hoyer voted along with every Democrat to remove McCarthy as speaker.)