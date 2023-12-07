As Dysfunction Reigns on Capitol Hill, Lawmakers Head for the Exits

Representative Kevin McCarthy announced on Wednesday that he would step down at the end of the year, roughly two months after he was removed from his position as speaker. His nine-month tenure as speaker was the culmination of his nearly two-decades-long career in Congress, a position he only won after struggling through 15 rounds of votes in January in order to secure the necessary support from the members of his own party.

It was a brief reign with an ignominious end. Since every Democrat joined eight Republicans in voting to oust McCarthy in early October, the California lawmaker has mainly trucked along, denying reports that his days in the House were numbered. But in an op-ed in The Wall Street Journal this week, McCarthy said that he would leave the House, adding that he “will continue to recruit our country’s best and brightest to run for elected office.”