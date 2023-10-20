The Next Big Trend for Republican Lawmakers: Quitting

Her discontent also traced its roots to how the House operates under its current rules. In the old days, lawmakers would craft the annual budget by hammering out its provisions in committee and voting on roughly a dozen separate budget bills. Some of this process still takes place, but in an era of divided government and partisan gridlock, the spending bills drafted by the House this year had no chance of passage in the Senate.

That prompted McCarthy to rely on a continuing resolution to keep spending at current levels for until next month while negotiations continued. Hardliners like Mace characterized this approach, which relied on Democratic voters to be implemented, as a betrayal. “The Speaker has not lived up to his word on how the House would operate,” Mace charged. “No budget, no separate spending bills until it was too late, [and] a CR which takes spending power out of the hands of the people and puts all the power into the hands of a select few.”

Being a member of Congress is not easy even in good times. Those who aren’t fortunate enough to represent East Coast states must make laborious trips from their distant home districts, as Lesko herself noted in her retirement announcement. This is even more grueling for House members than for senators because representatives face greater pressure to return home and campaign for re-election under a two-year cycle than a six-year one.