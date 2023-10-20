The Next Big Trend for Republican Lawmakers: Quitting

But after the latest chaos on Capitol Hill—which has seen Republicans oust one speaker of the House and then repeatedly fail, in tragicomic fashion, to elect a new one—some lawmakers appear to have hit their limit on the amount of misery they’ll put up with to serve in Congress. Arizona Representative Debbie Lesko announced on Thursday that she wouldn’t run for reelection. “I want to spend more time with my husband, my 94-year-old mother, my three children, and my five grandchildren,” she said in a statement. “Spending, on average, three weeks out of every month away from my family, and traveling back and forth to Washington D.C. almost every weekend is difficult.”

It did not help that the job also sucks, as Lesko pointed out in her own statement. “Right now, Washington, D.C., is broken; it is hard to get anything done,” she noted. “Please know that I will continue my work to improve Congress and to help my constituents and the American people. We must all work toward that end.” If Congress were functional, the personal sacrifices might be worth it out of a sense of civic duty. But since Congress isn’t functional, they plainly aren’t.

Indiana Representative Victoria Spartz, who was first elected in 2020, cited similar burdens earlier this month when criticizing Congress’s approach to the national debt. “I’ve done very many difficult things being one woman standing many times with many very long hours and personal sacrifices, but there is a limit to human capacity,” she said in a statement. To that end, she made the unusual step of threatening to resign from Congress if lawmakers did not act.