The Big Riddle of the U.N. Climate Conference

The $700 million participating nations have already committed to the fund will only pay for an estimated 0.2 percent of the irreversible economic and non-economic losses developing countries are facing from global heating every year. And the $700 million figure may not be completely accurate, as some pledges—which do not come with any legal commitments—could refer to money going directly to the loss and damage fund, but could also refer to broader “funding arrangements,” which can mean just about anything.

“That was an extremely disappointing meeting,” said Brandon Wu, who leads ActionAid USA’s climate justice work, referring to the last Transitional Committee meeting before the conference got started. “We feel like the developed countries got everything that they wanted and bullied developed countries into accepting their terms.”

Throughout those talks, the U.S. had been especially adamant that the fund at least initially be hosted by the World Bank, in which the U.S. is the largest shareholder. The draft text countries agreed to on Friday says the fund will be governed by its own Board and Executive Director, though it will still be subject to World Bank HR policies and other administrative procedures. The World Bank also charges a baseline 17 percent administrative fee to host these sorts of independent funds. Within eight months, the World Bank will also have to at least make progress toward satisfying several conditions before it can host the fund. Among the most important is allowing countries direct access to funds, which under according to current World Bank rules need to be dispersed via intermediaries.