The Big Riddle of the U.N. Climate Conference

Those who have long advocated for a loss and damage fund are now celebrating a huge and (until recently) unexpected victory. But they’re also paying close attention to what happens next: Namely, will the “fund” have any funds to spend? And who’ll be calling the shots?

For a long time, U.S. negotiators blocked “loss and damage” discussions because the U.S. prefers to treat all climate aid as “mitigation and adaptation.” The language of “loss and damage,” by contrast, implies that rich nations might owe poorer nations compensation for the disasters cause by their historical emissions.



America’s eleventh-hour change of heart at last year’s climate conference (COP27) gave advocates hope. But according to those tracking negotiations, over the last month U.S. negotiators have pushed for changes that have thrown the prospective success of the loss and damage fund into question. Unlike previous versions, the final text agreed to last week sets up no process to “capitalize” (i.e., fund) the fund, instead only inviting “financial contributions with developed country Parties continuing to take the lead to provide financial resources for commencing the operationalization of the Fund.” So while richer countries are being asked to volunteer funds to get the fund up and running, there is no parallel invitation in the text for them to contribute toward actual loss and damage financing. The U.N. could theoretically be setting up an empty shell with little to spend. (The State Department did not respond to a request for comment on this article in time for publication.)