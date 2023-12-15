But the fact that SAG-AFTRA voted to strike at all, and the gains it made, showed that its leadership and members are becoming more unified and engaged in making changes in their industry, amid a wave of labor organizing across the country. The “unity and solidarity” built on the picket lines alongside the WGA and other unions “will continue to evolve,” said Cyrille. “Because what [the AMPTP] saw in us was strength in power,” she said.



Even with the bottom line of a new contract dotted and signed, critics and supporters of the deal alike will need to continue to fight for A.I. protections as A.I. becomes a real, and not just a hypothetical, problem. “The best thing we can do now is educate aspiring and working performers on how to protect themselves from the misuse of their likeness,” said Runa.



Still, it’s an issue that goes far beyond Hollywood—and the contract’s stipulations could set the tone for A.I.’s encroachment in other industries when it comes to questions of data oversight, protections, and management. In October, President Biden signed an executive order seeking to establish “new standards for AI safety and security,” but more protective legislation is necessary. This will be a challenge: Legislation, after all, moves much more slowly than technology, especially when Big Tech giants wield so much power over the government. In many ways, it feels like an uphill—or even impossible—battle.

