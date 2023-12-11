Why The “Rich-cession” Is Another Triumph for Bidenomics

My larger point is that a thriving luxury market is bad for the economy. Luxury goods are a lousy investment, built on the false assumption that quality is proportionate to price. According to Danny Younis, an Australian ex-stockbroker with expertise in the luxury market, designer handbags sell for 10 to 20 times the cost of making them. Along with “Burgundy, whisky, watches, yachts, jewelery, etc.,” Younis wrote on LinkedIn, “these are Veblen goods,” meaning items of conspicuous consumption as described in Thorstein Veblen’s 1899 classic Theory of the Leisure Class, which was published at the tail end of the Gilded Age.

With conspicuous consumption, demand is based not on value but on price; the higher the price, the greater the demand, because the buyer wants to show everybody how rich he or she is. This is economically wasteful; indeed, the waste is the point, because if you’re so obviously wasting your money then people will conclude you must be very rich indeed. Conspicuous consumption is also highly unstable, because the high-status goods that drive it must change constantly to keep ahead of the Joneses. Ebay is littered with the status symbols of yesteryear. A mink stole used to represent the height of luxury; now you can buy one for a hundred bucks. Antique furniture prized by my parents’ generation is now sneered at by the millennial haute bourgeoisie as “brown furniture.” Even when luxury goods hold their value, they don’t outperform the stock market, where (at least in theory) a rich person’s money is diverted from infantile one-upsmanship to the creation of jobs.

To hear the luxury industry tell it, growth in luxury spending has been driven less by the runup in national income consumed by the top 1 percent than by aspirational spending on the part of middle-class parvenus. That’s an exaggeration, but according to a Bank of America survey, people earning less than $50,000 accounted, in 2021, for fully 39 percent of all spending on luxury goods. That means people (mostly younger people, it appears) are buying stuff they can’t afford, piling up debt in the process. And in fact, credit card debt, which fell throughout 2020, has been climbing like mad since the first quarter of 2021, when it was $770 billion, to $1.08 trillion in the third quarter of 2023.