Luxury Spending by Trust-Fund Brats Could Make a Recession Worse

What makes me suspect young inheritors of vast wealth as the main perpetrators of endlessly rising luxury spending? For starters, the United States played an outsize role in this growth in the luxury market in 2022, sidelining China (usually a formidable luxury consumer, but impeded last year by Covid lockdowns). For another, the Bain report attributes the 2022 growth to millennials (ages 27-42) and Gen Z (ages 7-26). The Bain report further projects that Gen Z and Gen Alpha (ages 0-6) will over the next seven years conspire to spend three times faster than any other generations, “making up a third of the market.” These people are too young, most of them, to have gotten rich on their own. Many of them are too young even to buy a six-pack of beer. But they have, as Bain puts it delicately, “a more precocious attitude toward luxury, with Gen Z consumers starting to buy luxury items some three to five years earlier than millennials did (at 15 vs. at 18-20).” We’re talking about trust-fund brats.

What do these little twerps like? Luxury cars, expensive resorts, fancy wines, yachts, destination dining (though not enough, apparently, to save Copenhagen’s antler-festooned Noma), pricey furniture, fine art, and nonfungible tokens (NFTs), which I’m still a little hazy what they even are.

If I’m right that the driving force behind the inflationary luxury-consumption wave is trust-fund brats, it’s kind of puzzling that they should be so impervious to a 20 percent drop in stock prices given that their livelihood is asset-based. Maybe they just get better investment advice than the rest of us. Or maybe they have so goddamned much money that the market has to drop more than 20 percent to attract their attention.