Luxury Spending by Trust-Fund Brats Could Make a Recession Worse

A report posted January 17 by the consulting firm Bain & Co. said the luxury market “surprised everyone in 2022” by growing 19–21 percent last year, even as the rest of us were struggling to cut back expenses by the 6.5 percent that the consumer price index grew during the 12 months that preceded December. Writing in the Financial Times, Rana Foroohar noted that luxury spending rose in 2022 to roughly the same extent (20 percent) that the stock market fell.

That isn’t what usually happens in times of financial turmoil. Luxury brands took a serious hit during the 2008 subprime mortgage crisis; jewelry sales, for instance, in 2009 dipped 12 percent worldwide. Today, though, “the luxury market … appears better equipped to cope with economic turbulence, thanks to a consumer base that is both larger and more concentrated on top customers who are less sensitive to downturns.” Rich luxury consumers have grown wealthier and more numerous than they were just one decade ago. As Paul Newman and Robert Redford ask repeatedly about the posse pursuing them in Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid: Who are those guys?

I would venture to guess that no small proportion are members of America’s inherited-wealth aristocracy. Defined, for instance, as the 27 U.S. families that made both the Forbes 400 in 1983 and the Forbes Billion-Dollar Dynasties list in 2020, this group saw its net worth grow more than 1,000 percent over three decades, according to a report led by Chuck Collins of the Institute for Policy Studies. The fact that Forbes even has a Billion-Dollar Dynasties list (the first was in 2015), consisting of 50 families worth $7.3 billion or more, tells you a lot about the changing face of American wealth, from entrepreneurial first-generation fortunes (still dominant) to descendants’ inherited fortunes (gaining fast). As I’ve written elsewhere (“Defund the Dead,” December 2021), public policy has conspired these past few decades to shelter family wealth from taxation and transparency, lending capital accumulation every conceivable advantage in its age-old race against successor-generation dissipation (what Henry Allen, formerly of The Washington Post, used to call WASP rot, though it isn’t particularly WASPy anymore).