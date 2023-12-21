What Democrats in Congress Think About Biden’s Alarming Young Voter Problem

And the cause seems clear: Biden’s support for Israel’s siege of Gaza, which has killed around 20,000 Palestinians and displaced more than one million people. As the Times’ Nate Cohn noted about the poll, young voters who supported in 2020 and are sympathetic to Palestine are the likeliest to report shifting their support to Trump. (Trump himself has vowed that he would reject Palestinian refugees from the United States and has not called for Israel to limit civilian casualties, saying that “you have to let things play out.”)

Other recent polls have also found that younger Americans are more likely to have more sympathy for Palestinians than Israelis; although Biden has recently warned Israel against “indiscriminate bombing” of civilians, young voters may be more likely to blame the president for America’s largely unwavering support for Israel.

Representative Becca Balint, a progressive Democrat from Vermont, said that she understood why young voters may feel disillusioned with Biden about his response to the conflict in Gaza. “I’m not trying to be dismissive of young voters at all,” said Balint, who was the first Jewish member of the House to call for a cease-fire. “I certainly understand that impulse, and that is on us to make the case that … these two options [for president] are not equally bad.”