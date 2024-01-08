Primary Season? Please. With This GOP, It’s a Sham Like Everything Else.

And so here we are. The party is a crime syndicate because it has enthusiastically placed at its head a man who talks and acts like a mob boss and who follows no rules and who, as we just learned last week, made $8 million in two years of his presidency from foreign governments doing business with his companies. That’s just the tip of the iceberg. Mark Pomerantz, the prosecutor who was for a time pursuing Trump from the Manhattan district attorney’s office, compared Trump to John Gotti. According to The Guardian, a former Trump administration official called the comparison “unfair to the late Mr. Gotti.”

The entire party is in lockstep behind this, except for some holdouts such as Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, now drummed out of office for their trouble, and Romney, who is about to join them. Aside from these and maybe a few other occasional critics, we’ve seen an entire party wave away an insurrection, charges about sharing intelligence secrets with Mar-a-Lago buddies, sexual harassment, rape, and financial chicanery that would make Jay Gould blush. This is a crime wave, and the “Party of Lincoln” is all for it.

It’s a treasonous clique devoted to ending the USA as we’ve known it for reasons I barely need to spell out. The party already tried to end American democracy once, three years ago this past Sunday. Trump and other Republicans have said many times that they’re ready to do it again if they need to, and that they’ll finish the job this time. Remember, Marjorie Taylor Greene said that “if Steve Bannon and I had organized [January 6], we would have won. Not to mention, it would have been armed.” She later said she was joking. Right. Michael Luttig, the conservative former judge turned fierce Trump critic, has warned that what Trump tried in 2020 was just “a dry run” for 2024.