Israel Commits Suicide of Biblical Proportions, and America Is There to Assist

Netanyahu’s government doesn’t have the legitimacy to rule; it doesn’t have the legitimacy to wage war; and it doesn’t have the power, the interest, or the will to end it. As long as the war continues, Netanyahu is in power. This war protects no one but him and his cronies. It is our job, as Israeli citizens, to remove them from power. No one else can or should do that for us. But we ask our American friends to at least not stand in our way.

To be a true ally, America should do the following: Remove the veto support of this government from the U.N.’s Security Council; pull funding from offensive military actions and support only defensive ones; demand and help facilitate a truly sustainable cease-fire that would allow the delivery of urgent humanitarian aid and an opportunity for a hostage deal; commit immediately to the long, costly, and complicated reconstruction and administration of Gaza by an international alliance with Arab leadership; and develop a firm framework of incentives and counter-incentives to support trust building and deradicalization on both sides of the broken fence.

Finally, a true friend would open Israel’s blood-shut eyes and help unchain the shackles of the occupation. The world has to seize this terrible and unique opportunity by supporting a strong, lasting, and just peace agreement. We can end the occupation, provide security for both peoples, and deliver this region from endless despair. We, Palestinians and Israelis at A Land for All, have prepared the outlines for an updated two-state solution, one that is built on two sovereign states sharing the land from the river to the sea, rather than slicing and dicing it.