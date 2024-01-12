The GOP Is Dying. Time for a Whig Revival?

[I’ve been saying] that the Republican Party is dead as a doornail, that mainstream parties come and go in American history … that what was the GOP is now over, having been fully supplanted by an authoritarian political cult. Taking it another step, it’s time everyone in the news media woke up to that fact and owned it. Anything being done under the presumption that the Republican Party still exists (primaries, &c.), that it can be reconstructed after Trump … is sheer fantasy. Some of the Never Trumpers, maybe most, have come to realize this. But covering events, like Iowa, while denying that the GOP is a corpse normalizes the situation, which is extremely dangerous, giving Trump a degree of legitimacy he has long ago lost—or should have lost.

I believe the GOP’s death rattle is starting even to penetrate the skulls of most Republican officeholders, at least at the federal level, who aren’t Never Trumpers. They’re too dumbstruck with terror at the moment to do much about it, but given half a chance to drive a stake through Donald Trump’s heart, many would seize it. The difference between Cheney and most of her former Republican colleagues in the House is best measured not by their ideology but by their courage.

That said, a new conservative party, if there’s to be one, won’t likely continue the ideological path that the GOP has followed since January 1980, when Ronald Reagan pronounced “government is the problem,” or, going back further, since 1955, when William F. Buckley founded National Review in opposition to President Dwight Eisenhower’s accommodationist Modern Republicanism. The American conservative trajectory followed since the 1950s was essentially a war against modern life, and it lasted far longer than anyone (including me) thought possible. But the ease with which the MAGA parasite coopted conservatism demonstrated what a weak host it had become—not least through the machinations of Cheney’s father when he was vice-president. You can’t build a new conservative party on the legacies of Buckley and Reagan. From the looks of it, not even Dick Cheney wants that anymore.