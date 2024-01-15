House Republicans Only Have One Way out of Their Government Funding Debacle

Giving up control of the House would allow them to at least plead powerlessness. They could return to a defensive posture, accusing Biden and the Democrats of reckless spending, and wash their hands of any deal that funds the government through the 2024 election. As for the Hunter Biden investigation, there is an argument that holding off would benefit them politically as well. They could continue to prosecute the case in the media, as they have for the last four years, arguing that Democrats are covering up a massive corruption scandal—and promising once again to begin investigating the “Biden Crime Family” when they regain power.



Holding off on the Hunter Biden investigation is beneficial in an additional way: They don’t have the goods. Despite grandiose claims of President Biden raking in millions in bribes via his drug-addled son, they have produced no evidence. The investigation is a massive embarrassment, and continuing it will only reinforce how flimsy and politically motivated it is. It may even make voters sympathetic to the president. And when Trump’s criminal and civil trials begin to heat up, it may ultimately backfire, presenting a contrast between a Republican presidential nominee who is guilty of multiple crimes—fraud, sexual assault, insurrection, among others—and a Democratic presidential nominee who is the victim of a political witch hunt (a real one).



If Jeffries is unpalatable to the handful of Republicans needed to make him speaker—which is highly likely—a compromise could be found, with the New York Democrat remaining party leader but someone else becoming speaker. Democrats could offer a centrist choice from their own ranks (someone like Virginia’s Abigail Spanberger) or pull a moderate with bipartisan appeal from outside the chamber. There is, after all, no requirement that the speaker of the House be a member of the House. A NeverTrump Republican—think Liz Cheney or John Kasich—would be another option, though it’s hard to imagine such a politician being elected, given the likely defections from progressive Democrats and Republicans terrified of angering Trump and Fox News. Members of Congress could even get creative: Mark Cuban just sold the Dallas Mavericks and quit Shark Tank and presumably has a fair amount of time on his hands.

