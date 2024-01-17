What’s in the New Child Tax Credit Proposal?

“It’s just hard to imagine most people … looking at two years of their tax data—even having it—and then being like, ‘OK, which one of these should I plug in for the CTC?’” said Bruenig. “It’s administratively badly designed, and those bad designs are going to make it difficult for it to achieve even its stated purpose.”

Many Democrats wished to return to the version of the expanded child tax credit that was implemented by the American Rescue Plan Act, which contributed to a dramatic drop in child poverty in 2021. However, that version of the credit had passed entirely along party lines while Democrats controlled both chambers of Congress. Republicans had particular misgivings about the measure’s lack of income requirements, concerned that it would discourage low-income parents from working. (Evidence from the six months that the credit was in effect indicates that it had little to no effect on parental employment.)

“We got to a place where a lot of Democrats had wanted to go back to the Biden-style credit and that just wasn’t going to happen. And for a lot of Republicans, the child tax credit became synonymous with the Biden credit, so they were less likely to come to the table,” said Josh McCabe, the director of social policy at the Niskanen Center. Previous efforts to expand the child tax credit to its American Rescue Plan form were perhaps doomed to fail because of opposition to making that version permanent from all Republicans and one conservative Democrat, Senator Joe Manchin.