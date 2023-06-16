Democrats Are Picking a New Fight Over the Expanded Child Tax Credit

Despite recent Republican hand-wringing over the growing budget deficit, multiple studies of their proposal show it further increasing the shortfall. The Joint Committee on Taxation found that the GOP bills would add a net $21 billion over a decade, even after offsets which include rolling back credits for electric vehicle purchases. The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget was less sanguine, estimating that the bill would cost $80 billion over a decade with interest, and more than $1.1 trillion over a 10 years if temporary tax cuts and extensions were made permanent (given recent history, a push to enshrine such “temporary” tax breaks seems likely). In addition, the American Enterprise Institute, a conservative think tank, also found that the proposal to increase the standard deduction would be costly and poorly targeted, assisting households beginning in 2024 rather than this year, while high inflation is still an issue. Republicans have exhibited significant “chutzpah,” DeLauro said, introducing legislation that could add to the deficit after railing against government spending in recent weeks, and indeed threatening a national default over the issue.

Democrats are using their own child tax credit proposals as a foil to argue that the GOP plans favor businesses over families. “Republicans are bringing up tax bills to help the wealthiest and well-connected, and we want to help our kids have great futures and help families,” said Representative Suzan DelBene, one of the sponsors of the American Family Act. She offered an amendment to add the expanded child tax credit to the GOP measure but it was voted down by the committee Republicans.

Senate Democrats have also seized upon the House Republican tax package. “Two weeks, three weeks ago [ago], we were hearing that we’ve got to reduce the deficit,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer fumed on the Senate floor on Wednesday, recalling the arguments Republicans made during the debt-ceiling negotiations. “‘Debt is our big problem. We should even default before we would deal with that problem.’ And now, all of a sudden, they passed a bill that increases the deficit by another trillion dollars.” (For their part, Republicans have cited scores from the right-leaning Tax Foundation, which found that their package is “roughly revenue neutral.”)