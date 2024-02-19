The Taste of Things Is More Than an Ode to Pleasure

Dodin’s buddies, with their high-flown allusions to politics, art, and literature—i.e., the fact that baked Alaska was invented by a Frenchman named Balzac of no relation to the novelist—are good company, for him and for us, and The Taste of Things has a gently rollicking comic tone whenever they’re around: They’re like professional appreciators (as opposed to critics), and they help to put words around notions of taste that might otherwise remain remote or abstract. They also supply Tran’s greatest image, sitting together with napkins hung delicately over their heads to better take in the flavorful scent of some fresh ortolans—a tableau at once mysterious and sweetly goofy. The only other major character in the film, meanwhile, has a role as an audience surrogate that’s as affecting as it is obvious: Pauline (Bonnie Chagneau-Ravoir), a teenage neighbor who dreams of being Dodin’s apprentice and whose facility is given its due by the master (she decodes the ingredients in a hearty bourguignon in a single bite, like a junior Hercule Poirot surveying a crime scene). “One cannot be a real gourmet before the age of 40,” Dodin tells her, which is less a discouragement than a promise: The possibility that Pauline might one day grow into a humble, homey virtuoso like Eugénie is laced with excitement and dread.

Her presence at the edge of the narrative activates the script’s not-so-hidden subtexts about the cycle of life and the passage of time, which are alluded to in a variety of contexts, some blunter than others. One of Dodin’s regular guests is a doctor, Rabaz (Emmanuel Salinger), who, arriving late to dinner, describes the baby he’s just delivered as having dined at its mother’s breast; later, walking through the woods together, Dodin and Eugénie compare seasonal preferences as a form of flirtation. He wistfully confesses his fondness for the freshness of spring while acknowledging he’s heading into his autumn years; she responds by saying that she prefers summer, and that as far she’s concerned, she plans to live the rest of her life in the sunshine. Never mind her recent and mysterious spate of fainting spells—uh oh, cough cough.

In moments like these—at once achingly sincere and painfully on the nose—The Taste of Things skirts prestige-picture self-parody. In truth, it wouldn’t take much, whether by hapless accident or satirical subversion, to push it over the proverbial edge: a teaspoon of skepticism here, an eyedropper of irony there, the faintest garnish of self-consciousness. It’s also easy to imagine a version of this movie that’s more alert to the story’s Belle Epoque trappings and that asks questions about the partially starving society lying beyond Dodin’s well-stocked pantry (Tran’s seeming lack of ambivalence about French history is fascinating in and of itself).

