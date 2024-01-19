The GOP Doesn’t Want to Punish Trans People—It Wants to Eradicate Them

Florida is also taking a swipe at freedom of speech when it comes to transgender people. Senate Bill 1780 would mandate a $35,000 penalty for accusing anyone of transphobia. It would also exempt people from defamation lawsuits by trans people if their views are based on their “scientific or religious” beliefs. Which is to say, you could call a specific transgender person a child molester without evidence and not be liable to the same civil suit risks you would be if you did the same to a cisgender person. This expands protections on speech for one class of people, while restricting them for the minority they’re attacking.

Part of the First Amendment is the “right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.” Florida is attempting to abridge this as well. House Bill 599 would ban any state employee or contractor from changing their pronouns or using pronouns other than those associated with their sex at birth. It would also forbid other state employees or contractors from using their preferred pronouns. H.B. 599 goes a step further: It bans all nonprofits from “training, instruction, or other activity on sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression.” This would effectively ban all LGBTQ organizations in the state from operating. The effect is that LGBTQ people could no longer organize to petition the government, or peaceably assemble to discuss matters related to their organizations’ core missions.

When the bills banning health care for trans youth started coming up a few years ago, proponents swore that these were only about protecting children, and that adults were of course free to do what they wanted with their bodies. After the end of Roe v. Wade, they have dropped this pretense. Florida has enacted Targeted Restriction of Abortion Provider-style, or TRAP, policies on access to adult care that requires transgender people to see doctors in person for hormone prescriptions (when in the past nurse practitioners and physician assistants could do it via telehealth, which was how 80 percent of Floridians did it).