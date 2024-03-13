The Workplace Novel Comes to the Big Box Store

As she went on, she kept asking Val what she thought. Meanwhile, she ignored Anita and the other two women. Val figured that the trainer had gotten confused as to who was who and assumed that Val, not Anita was the boss. At first, Val thought it was funny. Then she thought about it. Anita was black. The other two women were Hispanic. Val was white. It was no longer funny. It was racism—a microaggression against Anita.

Waldman tends to be at her sharpest when ventriloquizing the higher-ups, whose combination of mendacity, ignorance, and artificial cheer rings depressingly true.

Such lapses are disappointing because elsewhere Help Wanted brilliantly skewers corporate politesse. In one early scene, Big Will assures Movement’s workers that Town Square is their store too, then affects “a meaningful grin, as he usually did after uttering a platitude.” Throughout the novel, Waldman tends to be at her sharpest when ventriloquizing the higher-ups, whose combination of mendacity, ignorance, and artificial cheer rings depressingly true. One of the novel’s most insightful moments arrives during corporate’s visit to Store #1512, when Big Will confesses a management misstep he worries might jeopardize his transfer to Connecticut, if not his entire career at Town Square. An executive named Katherine assures him that his honesty is more important, adding, “I see district and regional in your near-term future.” He is too dazzled by visions of Disney World and summer camp for his future children to grasp the calculation in Katherine’s reply. In Connecticut, she thinks, he’ll be “surrounded by opportunity, not only in retail but also in banking, defense contracting, pharmaceuticals”; better to lock Big Will down now than lose him to a more competitive industry later. The point here is subtler than in much of the rest of Help Wanted: Knowing how to play the game won’t stop you from getting played.

In 2014, Waldman published an essay in The New Yorker mounting a defense of the traditional novel form, then perceived to be under threat by the success of autofiction and the increasingly non-narrative shape of contemporary life. To her mind, literature was suffering not from a lack of reality but a surfeit of it: One of the more pertinent reasons that “so much contemporary fiction seems uninspired,” she wrote, was due to “an emphasis on documenting social conditions and modernity over the study of individual characters.” She conceded that “good novels contain observations that wouldn’t be out of place in serious nonfiction.” However, she argued, novels have the advantage of fruitful ambiguity; they possess “a knack for speaking and casting doubt simultaneously, for being clearly stated and yet hard to pin down, possessing meanings that slip away or evaporate when you try to express them.”

It’s difficult not to read the weaknesses of Help Wanted through the lens of this earlier critique. Waldman has by no means renounced “the study of individual characters,” but here they are instrumentalized in service of a larger argument about the cruel way we organize work. Their personalities feel constructed to illuminate their “social conditions,” rather than reflecting them organically; they are anything but “hard to pin down.” This is partly by design: Waldman admitted to Publishers Weekly that Help Wanted is mission-driven, saying of her characters, “I wanted to just make them feel human and sympathetic and to make sure their poor earnings are seen as unfeeling as I’ve come to think they are.” The novel succeeds on some of these terms—we’re left with no doubts about the unfairness and insufficiency of Team Movement’s wages—but its humanness is ultimately circumscribed by its own good intentions.