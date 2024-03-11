The Oscars’ Spectacle of Seriousness

If there was a common theme to the films featured at this year’s Oscars, it was precisely this sort of psychic slippage, whether expressed through characters catching a glimpse of a broken world beyond their ostensible purview (Poor Things); ones ensnared within contentious cultural heritages (Past Lives, American Fiction); or else trying to reconcile their own internal and intrapersonal contradictions (Maestro

and Anatomy of a Fall, which could have both been titled Scenes From a Marriage).

And then there was the evening’s other biggest “loser,” Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, jokingly dissed by Kimmel for being “too long” in an echo of every know-nothing social media complaint that the three-and-half-hour movie “needed editing” (despite being cut by veteran genius Thelma Schoonmaker) and, by the end of the night, emblematized by the close-but-no-cigar best actress candidacy of Lily Gladstone, who would have been the first Native American to claim that award but lost out, in a genuine upset, to Poor Things’ Emma Stone. When Stone’s name was announced, she looked genuinely shocked, unlike the expertly disingenuous reality-TV do-gooder she played on last year’s Showtime comedy The Curse: Given that show’s explicit satire of white hipsters calculatedly stealing Indigenous valor, Stone’s win had a surreal life-imitates-art quality exacerbated by the requisite deluge of social media memes.