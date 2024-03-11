Percival Everett Is Messing With You

Everett’s revisionist approach begins with the thick dialect Twain used for his Black characters, which along with that damnable N-word has been an impediment to contemporary readers’ appreciation of Huckleberry Finn. It turns out, in Everett’s telling, that the minstrel-show patois (“I doan’ hanker for no mo’ un um,” Twain’s Jim says to Huck, which translates loosely to “I want nothing more to do with them.”) isn’t how the slaves really speak, but more of a put-on, a tactic of diversion, concealment—and survival. “White folks expect us to sound a certain way and it can only help if we don’t disappoint them,” Jim tells one of his children, who asks why they need lessons in this “language,” He adds: “The only ones who suffer when they are made to feel inferior is us. Perhaps I should say, when they don’t feel superior.” Earlier, Jim even corrects his daughter Lizzie on the “correct, incorrect grammar” when instructing her on how to lie to Miss Watson, Jim’s callous owner, about how good her cornbread is. (In case you’re wondering, “Dat be sum of cornbread lak neva I et,” turns out to be incorrectly correct.)

As craftily as this plot device works as parody, something more in sync with Everett’s body of work is going on here. For as he did in Erasure, Glyph, and similar novels, Everett is right from the jump tossing out a pointed challenge to modern readers’ own presumptions of African American potential and intellect. He has not only played a slick move on however the nineteenth century believed Black Southerners spoke, but made another hard, incisive point about the myths behind identity and how they are enforced—and challenged.

More of Everett’s previous books seep into this one, not the least of which is the range of reading and knowledge of his protagonist. Everett’s Jim, it turns out, has been sneaking into the library of Judge Thatcher, the kindly, if (in Everett’s telling) somewhat clueless, local magistrate, and reading volumes by, among others, Voltaire and John Locke. At various points in Jim’s escape from Miss Watson’s attempts to sell him “down the river” to New Orleans, he dreams himself into dialogue with Voltaire and Locke about the nature of both slavery and freedom. During one such hallucination that comes upon Jim after he’s bitten by a snake, Voltaire tells Jim that he “shouldn’t be a slave,” while adding, “you must realize that climate and geography can be significant factors in determining human development,” and that factors such as “biological differences … stop you from achieving the more perfect human form found in Europe.” To which Jim, through his delirium, manages to rebut Voltaire’s presumptions of human equality by suggesting a distinction between “natural liberties” that we all have by virtue of being human. “But when those liberties are put under societal and cultural pressure, they become civil liberties and those are contingent on hierarchy and situation. Am I close?” Then, as Jim comes to, the dream goes away, and the waking nightmare of his and Huck’s flight from whatever passes for civilization continues. Later, in another dream, Jim will meet up with Locke to discuss the “hypocrisy” of drafting a constitution that justified slavery. One must admit that Baldwin and Socrates never got as deep in the moral weeds in their Glyph debates as Jim and his “enlightened” muses do here.