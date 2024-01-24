Nikki Haley Just Lost Her Best Chance to Beat Trump

It is fashionable on the left to refer to Trump supporters as a “cult.” But it can also be argued that the Trump constituency are rubes and suckers who cannot accept that they have pledged their life savings to a charlatan and a snake-oil salesman. In their delusions, they fail to realize that Trump has led them to defeat and disappointment in the last three elections — and he threatens to do it again in 2024. Perhaps the most telling set of numbers in the exit polls revolved around the 2020 election: 77 percent of Haley supporters and just 21 percent of Trump backers believe that Joe Biden was legitimately elected.



In 2016, Trump benefited from naive “he will grow in office” fantasies about his behavior when entrusted with the nuclear codes. In 2020, for all of his erratic behavior, Trump probably gained from the power of incumbency. But this time around, as Trump cannot resist reminding us, is a “retribution” election in which he intends, if reelected, to use the power of the presidency for cold-blooded revenge.



With the threat from Trump so stark, this is the moment to form the broadest possible coalition around Joe Biden. The only litmus should be a passion for democracy and the rule of law.

