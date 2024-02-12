The State Department Is Still Pale, Male, and Yale

“They were invested in making sure that they presented well and that it looked good. But they were not invested in actually making sure that the systemic changes that needed to happen happen,” the former State Department employee added, explaining that cronyism is a well-known concern. “There was no real outside entity that was engaged to look at the systematic issues with retention, and promotion…. The problem is that the people who are in charge now are beneficiaries of the same system. They’re not going to disrupt it.”

Abercrombie-Winstanley admits that her time as the State Department’s first DEI officer was a struggle. “I will absolutely acknowledge we did not, before I departed, find perfect solutions to every tension in that space,” Abercrombie-Winstanley told me. “So I had my own disappointments, and things took longer than they should have.”

Key lawmakers share those disappointments and have been pushing Biden’s team to do more. In their January 2023 letter to Blinken, the three members of Congress noted that the 2021 State Department authorization bill had mandated “anti-harassment and anti-discrimination training” and in particular “required training for personnel in senior and supervisory positions, as well as for personnel with responsibilities related to the recruitment, promotion, or retention of employees.” They inquired about the status of the training and received no reply.