Black Politics After George Floyd

During the debates about cutting the NYPD’s budget last summer, Brooklyn Councilwoman Laurie Cumbo claimed that “defund the police” was a “colonization” of the movement by white progressives. Cumbo has taken to tying Black opponents on her left to purportedly white interests. She dismissed Jabari Brisport, a Democratic Socialists of America–backed state senator, as a product of a gentrification movement. Brisport responded that the true gentrifiers were the real estate interests, while pointing out that Cumbo was backed by the Real Estate Board of New York in her first run for City Council. The language of Black politics in the post–civil rights era does not allow this fight to be expressed as it really is—a confrontation between the right and left wings of the party. Instead, it is rerouted through the terrain of an authentic Blackness, where one is the heir to the struggle and the other an interloper. Perhaps it is a bitter symbol of how far we have come that the positions have been inverted since Julian Bond and John Lewis’s battle in the 1980s. Now the right flank of Black politics tars its enemies with claims of working for white interests.

The resurgence of Black radicalism threatens to topple the settled memory of how civil rights were won. In doing so, it menaces the rhetorical foundations of the Black establishment. The infamous photograph from Little Rock of segregationists holding aloft signs that read “Race Mixing Is Communism” is routinely deployed as an indicator of the sheer lunacy bred by the melange of Cold War hysteria and white racism. For much of the twentieth century it was also true. Communists assisted in the defense of the Scottsboro Boys, and a Communist wrote the anti-lynching song Strange Fruit. In Defying Dixie: The Radical Roots of Civil Rights, historian Glenda Elizabeth Gilmore quotes a representative of the American Federation of Labor who argued that racial equality “created a state of mind … which was hostile to the workers,” at a time when a Communist union had begun organizing Black and white textile workers. In 1943, in the wake of riots sparked by a police officer shooting a Black man, Harlem elected Ben Davis to replace Adam Clayton Powell Jr. in the City Council. Davis was the candidate of the Communist Party and would hold the seat until he was prosecuted under the Smith Act. Once convicted, he was defeated by a man who had been endorsed by both the Republicans and the Democrats. The careful delineation of what Bayard Rustin termed the “classical stage” of the civil rights movement allowed the creation of a Black politics that calls upon this legacy without having to admit the uncomfortable truth that the Black struggle has often been inextricable from the leftist one. “Communism,” Ben Davis once said, “is twentieth-century Abolitionism.” Here we are, in a new century, and that word is ringing out again.

In October 2014, the president of the NAACP was shouted down while orating from a stage in Missouri. The crowd demanded that the organization, which had not been the driver of the Ferguson movement, cede the microphone to the people who had. Tef Poe, a local organizer and musician, got up on stage and shouted, “This ain’t your daddy’s civil rights movement.” This should have been sufficient to prevent the next seven years of obfuscation about the position of the real movement in the streets with respect to its caretakers in office. Black politicians have found themselves increasingly out of step as the degree of militancy has ratcheted up, such that they regularly attempt to act as brakes. Shortly after last year’s presidential election, Representative Jim Clyburn was basking in the glow of his position as kingmaker. His endorsement had helped save Biden’s primary campaign and unleashed a torrent of political analysis about Black people’s role as a conservative check on liberal ambitions, even though exit polls indicated that Black voters were similar to most other kinds of voters: Older people broke for Biden and younger ones for Bernie Sanders. Still, Clyburn took a moment during the victory lap to tell CBS News that the summer’s most salient demand—defunding the police—was “killing our party, and we’ve got to stop it.” Clyburn warned that the slogan “could undermine the BLM movement, just as ‘burn, baby, burn’ destroyed our movement back in the ’60s.” In Life Magazine, that phrase was attributed to a “soot smudged Negro” who “appeared exhausted yet strangely exhilarated” just before dawn after the first night of the 1965 Watts riots. If Clyburn believes that utterance killed the movement, then it was dead before King was, dead before Muhammad Ali refused the draft, and dead before Clyburn himself became involved in politics. The congressman said that supporters of the slogan had pushed Lewis out of his role as chair of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee. There is no mention in the article that Kwame Ture, then known as Stokely Carmichael, was chosen to replace him in May 1966. Only two months later, after the assassination of James Meredith, the new chairman emerged from a Mississippi jail and popularized the phrase that would become the rallying cry of this postclassical struggle: Black power.

The gulf between Black officials and the demands of those in the streets is not just an issue of the grinding pace of electoralism. There is a disconnect in orientation and analysis. In 2014, the Congressional Black Caucus reaffirmed its unwavering support for Israel only a short while before protesters in Missouri began chanting “From Ferguson to Palestine,” after Palestinians offered advice for how to deal with the effects of tear gas. This more or less recapitulated the split between the civil rights and Black power wings of the movement in the late 1960s. Black leftists are a minority of a minority. That their positions are not yet broadly popular is irrelevant within the context of Black politics. Black radicals tend to become popular, if they do at all, only once they are dead and their ideas have been synthesized with a narrative of inevitable American progress. Black politicians have still depended on the impression that they are the proper stewards of this lineage. That is a more difficult argument to make now that there are vibrant and dispersed networks of militants who do not answer to the beck and call of gifted orators standing before vast crowds.